Ten students from the Lincolnview High School Science Club competed in the Science Olympiad Regional competition at Bowling Green State University on March 18. Twenty-two teams from 17 schools competed in the 23 events that are part of the Olympiad. Two videos from the event are posted on the Lincolnview School’s website.

The group’s best results included:

6th Place – Keegan Cowan (11th) – Helicopters

9th Place – Noah Baldwin (9th) & Keegan Cowan (11th) – Game On (Computer programming)

12th Place – Shiann Kraft (9th) & Destiny Brown (9th) – Towers

13th Place – Zoe Miller (12th) & Allison Berryman (12th) – Anatomy & Physiology

Other students competing included:

Macala Ashbaugh (12th)

Nykeely Billingham (12th)

Derick Doner (9th)

Jerron Taylor (9th)

For the past 33 years, Science Olympiad has led a revolution in science education. What began as a grassroots assembly of science teachers is now one of the premier science competitions in the nation, providing rigorous, standards-based challenges to 7,600 teams in 50 states. Science Olympiad’s ever-changing line-up of events in all STEM disciplines exposes students to practicing scientists and career choices, and energizes classroom teachers with a dynamic content experience.

For anyone wanting to know more about Science Olympiad and the events that are included, go to https://ohso.osu.edu/ or https://www.soinc.org/, and check out Division C Events.