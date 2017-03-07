Submitted information

The Van Wert Soil & Water Conservation District is hosting a Cover Crop/Soil Health meeting on Wednesday, March 29. The meeting will be held from 8 a.m. until noon at the Van Wert County Farm Focus Arena on the fairgrounds.

Speakers include Dan Towery, Soil Health Partnership, covering “Soil Health 101”; Joe Nester, Nester Ag. covering “4 R Stewardship”, and a local panel discussing “What has Worked, What has Not”.

Come learn about one’s soil health, how to reduce fertilizer use through building soil health, and some of the federal programs that help implement cover crops.

The meeting is free and open to the public, and lunch will be served at the conclusion of the meeting. Pre-register by March 24 to ensure a proper food count by emailing: julie.buggle@oh.nacdnet.net or by calling the Van Wert SWCD office at 419.238.9591, extension 4253.

Sponsors for the meeting are the Van Wert SWCD, Farm Bureau, and Ag Credit.