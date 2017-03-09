VW independent/submitted information

COLUMBUS — A Van Wert High School student was one of the top winners of Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine’s 2016 Take Action Video Contest, in which Ohio high school students were asked to create 60-second videos about consumer protection topics.

VWHS student Maggie Cripe was the third-place winner in the contest and will receive a $1,000 scholarship. Nickolas Belliveau, Green High School, was the first place winner, while Sam Richardson, Loveland High School, finished in second place. Belliveau earned a $2,500 scholarship, while Richardson will receive a $1,500 scholarship.

The attorney general announced the winners on Wednesday, to coincide with National Consumer Protection Week, March 5-11, which promotes consumer education.

“Consumer protection is an important topic for people of all ages,” Attorney General DeWine said. “These videos helped communicate consumer protection messages in creative ways. We congratulate the winners, and we thank all those who participated.”

DeWine also recognized the following finalists of the 2016 Take Action Video Contest:

Rosie Westerbeck (Minster High School)

Nick Jenkins (Oak Hill High School)

Hannah Benson (Metro Early College High School)

Cindy Tang (Upper Arlington High School)

Joseph Hritsko (Four Cities Compact-Wadsworth High School)

Brady Woodworth and Brandon Hargus (Parma City Schools)

Chantal Monnier and Brittany Brown (Paulding High School)

For the 2016 Take Action Video Contest, Ohio high school students grades 9 to 12 were asked to submit a 60-second video on one the of the following topics: imposter scams; cybersecurity privacy and safety; or the importance of checking your credit report. The Ohio Attorney General’s Office received more than 120 contest entries from nearly 200 students throughout the state.

During National Consumer Protection Week, organizations throughout the country help people understand their consumer rights and make well-informed decisions about money.

Consumers who want to learn more about scams, identity theft, or other consumer protection topics should contact the Ohio Attorney General’s Office at www.OhioProtects.org or 800.282.0515.