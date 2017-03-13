Editor’s note: This is the first in a two-part series on local school officials’ attempts to have input into state education issues.

DAVE MOSIER/independent editor

Local school officials have been holding sessions with state lawmakers to receive information on Governor John Kasich’s biennial budget proposal, as well as provide input on Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA) requirements and state funding — especially the disconnect between funding for charter schools and accountability for those schools.

A nearly three-hour meeting was held on Friday between State Representative Craig Riedel and school officials in the First Federal Lecture Hall of the Niswonger Performing Arts Center of Northwest Ohio.

School officials who attended included Van Wert City Schools administrators Superintendent Ken Amstutz, Assistant to the Superintendent Bill Clifton, Treasurer Mike Ruen, Middle School Principal Mark Bagley, Assistant Middle School Principal Darla Dunlap, Elementary Principal Kevin Gehres, Assistant Elementary Principal Justin Krogman, and Early Childhood Center Principal Lori Bittner (also a Crestview Local Schools board member), as well as Van Wert City Board of Education member Scott Mull, and two Lincolnview administrators: Superintendent Jeff Snyder and Treasurer Troy Bowersock.

Riedel first provided information on the governor’s biennial budget, noting that he did not agree with much of what the governor is proposing, at this point.

The first-term state representative noted that Kasich’s approximately $70 billion budget, as proposed, includes approximately $20-25 billion for education, the second largest portion behind the approximately $30 billion earmarked for Medicaid and related health costs.

The first concern for school officials was a proposal to require business externships for educators and board members, with Riedel saying he thinks that is something that will get removed from the budget.

“From the legislators I’ve talked with, my impression is that externships will get knocked out,” the state representative said. “I haven’t spoken with a legislator that likes the concept (and) I’m almost certain that that’s going to go away.”

Ruen noted that the requirement seems especially unneeded for school board members, since approximately 70 percent of board members statewide are either working for a business or own their own. That includes all five VWCS board members, he noted.

State funding was the next topic, with Riedel saying that it is his understanding that approximately 54 percent of school districts will likely see a decrease in funding from the current budget proposal.

That didn’t set well with school officials, with Bowersock saying Lincolnview, like many school districts, has essentially been flat-funded for 10 years, which he said already amounts to a decrease in funding as costs increase with inflation.

Snyder and Ruen both spoke out on the millions of dollars being given to charter schools, with little or nor accountability.

“When I see the amount of money that goes to charter schools, that just blows me away,” Snyder said, adding that such schools are not part of the State Grade Card system, nor do they have to conduct all the tests that public schools are required to do.

Ruen also wondered why online e-schools are given facility funding, when they essentially don’t have any brick and mortar facilities to maintain, something that Riedel didn’t have an answer for.

Ruen also wondered why the Ohio General Assembly has not cracked down on charter schools — especially those that have misused state funds for personal purposes, while students may only spend an average of five minutes a day in the classroom.

“I don’t see why that’s so difficult for that decision to be made,” he said.

While both Riedel and school officials acknowledged there are charter schools that are providing their students with a great education, it’s the ones that are not doing so that concerns school officials.

Ruen said it “makes absolutely no sense” that legislators have not taken steps before this to provide more accountability for charter schools.

“The only thing that makes sense to me is that our politicians have been bought off,” the VWCS treasurer said.

“If you’re receiving state dollars you ought to be accountable and you also ought to be a part of state testing,” said Amstutz. “There’s not a level playing field (between charter schools and public schools).”

Noting that only about 30 percent of charter school students graduate, compared to nearly 95 percent for public schools, the VWCS superintendent asked: “Where’s the accountability piece?”

Riedel acknowledged that legislators haven’t done enough in making charter schools accountable.

“There appears to be a need for more control,” the state representative said, while noting that is beginning to happen now at the state level.

While noting he is “pro-choice” when it comes to allowing parents to decide what school they want to send their children to, Riedel did note that the Ohio Department of Education is beginning to look at misuses of funds by some charter schools.

“Something is going to happen, guys, it’s coming to a head,” Riedel noted.

He also said he feels any money recovered from those misusing funds should go to the public school district that charter school students would have attended otherwise, adding that a bill has been introduced that would do just that, if adopted.

While Riedel also noted that State Representative Matt Huffman of Lima has introduced a bill that would help parents who want to send their children to a private school, Snyder said that, without such schools being required to undergo state testing requirements, no one really knows whether private schools are doing a good job or not.

“What’s your measure?” the Lincolnview superintendent said. “How do you know they’re doing well at all?”

Snyder said he opposed taking money from public school districts and giving it to private schools without making those schools as accountable as public schools.

Although Riedel said private school money would not come from public schools, Amstutz was not convinced.

“If you give money there, you’re going to take money from somewhere,” Amstutz said. “It’s a shell game.”

He also said that private schools should not be able to turn down students who want to attend, since public schools don’t have that option. “We don’t have the option not to accept students; they shouldn’t either.”

A case in point, Ruen noted, was a student with physical disabilities that stem from a near-drowning incident who attend a Toledo school at a cost of $70,000.

“(Private schools) would never accept a child that expensive,” the VWCS superintendent said, noting that the district receives money to pay for such costs, but nowhere near enough to pay all of the expenses.

“I don’t complain about choice, but it’s not a fair playing field,” he added.

Ruen also asked whether the legislature had any plans to use some of the state’s $2 billion Rainy Day Fund to provide more funding for schools, noting that the Van Wert district has only about 50 days of carryover to pay for unexpected expenses.

Riedel, who said he was not very supportive of the governor’s budget as proposed, added that he feels some of the Rainy Day Fund could be used, but felt the fund balance should remain at least $1 billion-$1.5 billion.

He said the state had to borrow approximately $3.5 billion from the federal government during the Great Recession of 2008, and, adding that Ohio had to pay a large sum in interest on that money, which he called “highway robbery,” Riedel said he does not want to see a situation where the state has to borrow from the federal government again.

One big problem during the recession was the state’s unemployment formula, Riedel said, noting that problem has still not been addressed.

“We’ve got to get that unemployment formula fixed,” he noted.

The state representative said he also does not like the governor’s push to virtually eliminate the personal income tax, while increasing and broadening the state sales tax.

“I’m not a fan of that,” Riedel said.

School officials didn’t get much positive from Riedel on the possibility of getting setback rules relaxed for wind turbines.

Snyder, whose district gets significant funding from the Blue Creek Wind Farm — and would benefited from a wind farm planned in the southeast portion of the county that didn’t happen because of the setback rule changes — was supportive changes to the setback and other regulations preventing wind energy companies from putting more wind farms in Ohio.

Riedel said he feels the only way such changes will be made is if the decision-making for such action is given to township trustees. That didn’t make school officials happy, since trustees are the most vulnerable to NIMBY (not in my backyard) pressure from neighbors of potential wind farms.

At this point, that issue remains unresolved at the state level, although Kasich is putting pressure on lawmakers to make the state more accessible to alternative energy.

Tomorrow: Crestview school officials testify before the Ohio General Assembly on school issues and hold Education Roundtable.