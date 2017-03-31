Submitted information

Improving one’s body image will be explored at Lifetree Café on Thursday, April 6, from 7-8 p.m.

The program, titled “Hey, Good Lookin’: A Healthy Approach to Body Image,” features a filmed interview with artist Adam Schultz, who sculpts plus-size female figures in bronze and stone. The program also includes advice from professional counselor Cheryl Eresman.

“Media depictions have so much to do with how people feel about themselves,” says Eresman. “They make people feel that if they don’t look like the people in the magazines, there is something wrong with them.”

Admission to the 60-minute event is free. Lifetree Café is located at the Bachwell Center, 116 N. Washington St. Enter on Court Street and park behind the Courthouse.

Lifetree Café is a place where people gather for conversation about life and faith in a casual, comfortable setting. Questions about Lifetree may be directed to First United Methodist Church at 419.238.0631 or firstchurch@wcoil.com.