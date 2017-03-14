Submitted information

A Whale of a Sale children’s consignment sale will take place on Saturday, March 25, from 8 a.m.-1 p.m., at Liberty Baptist Church, 501 E. Third St. in Van Wert.

The purpose of this sale is to help parents who have infants, toddlers, and school-age children purchase good quality used clothes and young children’s items at a big price discount.

“We are excited to continue what Countryside Chapel near Convoy has started,” said Senior Pastor Jim Burns.

Liberty Baptist Church is located in the former Horace Mann School. For more information, email sale organizers at whaleofasale.lbc@gmail.com or message them on the sale’s Facebook page: LBC Whale Of A Sale.