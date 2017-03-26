Lester E. “Butch” Fisher, 69, of Van Wert, passed away at 2:52 p.m. Thursday, March 23, 2017, at Van Wert County Hospital in Van Wert.

He was born April 20, 1947, in Van Wert, the son of Bernard E. Fisher and Mentra (Beech) Ross, who both preceded him in death. On July 23, 1976, he married Sandra (Leiter) Fisher, who survives in Van Wert.

Other survivors include his stepmother, Esther Fisher of Scott; six children, Leslie J. (Collin) Leaser and Carol L. Blackmore, both of Van Wert, Dena K. (Donnie) Strickland of Ohio City, Don (Michelle) Sanderson of Bethel, Mary E. Thatcher of Paris, Texas, and Frank Ross of Clyde; three sisters, Diana Mace and Brenda (Kevin) Welker, both of Van Wert, and Beth (Larry) Offerle of Paulding; 20 grandchildren; and 36 great-grandchildren.

Butch worked with Union Quarries and Vanco Machine for many years before retiring from Federal-Mogul Corporation in Van Wert in 2013 after 22 years. He was a veteran of the United States Army, having served during the Vietnam War, and was a member of American Legion Post 178 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5803, both in Van Wert, and the United Auto Workers union.

Funeral services will be conducted at 5 p.m. Tuesday, March 28, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert, with military honors rendered by combined units of the U.S. Army, Legion Post 178, and VFW Post 5803 to follow. Private burial will be in Woodland Cemetery in Van Wert.

Visitation is from 2-6 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: Legion Post 178 or VFW Post 5803.

