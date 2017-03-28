Van Wert Police

March 24, 10:23 a.m. — Drew A. Kenny, 23, of 308 S. Chestnut St., was arrested in the 300 block of Woodland Avenue on a warrant issued on behalf of the Ohio Adult Parole Authority.

March 23, 7:40 p.m. — Several people were charged in connection with an attempted burglary at a residence at 400 National Court. Carl M. Johnson, 18, of Xenia, was charged with criminal trespass, criminal damaging, theft, and underage drug possession as a result of the incident, while Aaron J. Vanscoy, 18, of Fairborn, was charged with criminal trespass, and Myron Wallace, 50, of Xenia, was arrested on an outstanding warrant issued in Greene County. Charges are also pending on a juvenile related to the incident.

March 22, 12:26 p.m. — Ethan P. Moore, 29, of 816 Elm St., was arrested on an outstanding warrant while in the 1300 block of West Main Street.

March 23, 6:51 p.m. — Christopher L. Blue, 38, of 225 Burt St., was cited for operating a motor vehicle while impaired (OVI) and for having expired license plates as a result of a traffic stop in the 500 block of East Main Street.

March 22, 12:25 a.m. — Elizabeth A. Brown, 23, of Celina, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear issued in Van Wert Municipal Court, while at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

March 19, 2:05 a.m. — Kip A. Hartman, 54, of 718 E. Sycamore St., Apt. B, was cited for disorderly conduct while at Van Wert County Hospital.

March 21, 4:58 p.m. — Greg A. Glander Jr., 24, of 123 S. Washington St., was arrested on a warrant issued in Van Wert Municipal Court while in the 200 block of North Washington Street.

March 21, 12:22 a.m. — Dillon S. Nihiser, 21, of Convoy, was arrested on a warrant issued in Lima, while in the 1100 block of West Main Street.