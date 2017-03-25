Delphos Police

March 19, no time listed — Daniel Phinney, 32, of Delphos, was cited for driving while under a 12-point driver’s license suspension following a traffic stop in the city.

March 18, no time listed — Adam Heckman, 33, of Wapakoneta, was cited for violating a protection order at a Delphos residence. He was arrested and taken to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility in Van Wert.

March 17, no time listed — Dylan Tate, 20, of Lima, was cited for driving while under a license suspension as a result of a traffic stop in Delphos. He was also cited for possession of a controlled substance, as well as having an expired vehicle registration.