Van Wert Police

March 12, 6:38 p.m. Jordan M. Morris, 27, of 442 South Ave., was charged with domestic violence as a result of an incident that occurred at his residence.

March 12, 5:50 p.m. — Richard L. Dawson, 64, of 1025 Oak Lane, was cited for operating a motor vehicle while impaired (OVI) as a result of a traffic stop in the 1000 block of Oak Lane.

March 12, 5:24 a.m. — Amanda J. Trejo, 34, of rural Middle Point, was arrested on an active warrant that originated in Indiana.

March 9, 2:05 p.m. — Chad F. Robinson, 37, of 418 W. Main St., was arrested on a warrant that originated in Mercer County.

March 7, 8:59 a.m. — Joelle C. May, 50, of 409 National Court, was arrested on an active warrant while at her residence.

March 5, 11:22 p.m. — William M. Vibbert, 21, of 811 Kear Road, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear.

Delphos Police

March 15, no time listed — Malinda Williams, 51, of Delphos, was cited for driving while under a license suspension as a result of a traffic stop in the city.

March 12, no time listed — Lacy Sheets, no age listed, of Delphos, was cited for driving while under a license suspension as a result of a traffic stop in Delphos.

March 12, no time listed — Robert Downing, no age listed, of Lima, was cited for OVI and for driving on a suspended driver’s license as a result of a traffic stop.

March 11, no time listed — Nicholas Marbach, 36, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, was arrested for having a concealed firearm while under the influence of alcohol or drugs as a result of a traffic stop.

March 11, no time listed — Devon Dunlap, 20, of Lima, was cited for driving on a suspended driver’s license following a traffic stop.