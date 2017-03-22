Submitted information

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Representative Bob Latta (R-Bowling Green) has reintroduced legislation, the Drinking Water Affordability Act, to help public water systems improve infrastructure and ensure safer drinking water.

The legislation provides increased flexibility to state and local governments to meet their specific needs, develops cost-efficient ways to protect drinking water, and ensures funds are utilized efficiently and effectively.

“It’s important that we develop a long-term approach to improving our nation’s drinking water needs that empowers communities to fix and improve water infrastructure,” said Latta. “This legislation improves the ability for states and local governments to proceed with drinking water projects by removing duplicitous federal requirements and providing more flexibility for repayment of federal funds.

“Overall, the bill better protects ratepayers in Ohio and across the country from increasing costs while supporting the needed efforts to provide safer drinking water for local communities,” he added.

The Drinking Water Affordability Act would:

Provide increased flexibility for the repayment of federal loans for states and local communities that use the funds to finance clean drinking water infrastructure projects

Cut burdensome red tape by removing duplicative reporting and paperwork requirements when state standards are equally stringent — or more so — than federal standards

Helps disadvantaged communities better finance their infrastructure through the use of federal funding

Encourages the development of a long-term strategy to addressing drinking water issues and the economic barriers that make it difficult for communities to rehabilitate and replace their drinking water infrastructure

Latta serves on the Energy and Commerce Committee, which has jurisdiction over drinking water policy and has previously authored legislation, the Drinking Water Protection Act, to create a strategic plan to address algal toxins in drinking water. That legislation was signed into law last Congress.