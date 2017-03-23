Submitted information

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Representative Bob Latta (R-Bowling Green) voted to pass legislation allowing small businesses to join together to better negotiate with health insurers for quality health care coverage at lower costs.

The legislation, H.R. 1101, the Small Business Health Fairness Act, would allow small businesses to band together through association health plans (AHP) to improve bargaining power and level the playing field with larger employers and unions. The bill would also reduce administrative costs and burdens for small businesses that are seeking to provide health insurance for their employees.

“Under Obamacare, small businesses are at a disadvantage because they can’t band together to negotiate for better care and lower costs for their employees,” said Latta. “The Small Business Health Fairness Act puts them on equal footing with larger companies, allowing them to more effectively negotiate with insurers. Instead of being burdened by top-down mandates and regulations from Washington, legislation like H.R. 1101 empowers small businesses to improve the health care they provide to employees.”

In addition, Latta also voted to pass H.R. 372, the Competitive Health Insurance Reform Act. That bill removes an exemption that allows health insurers to not be subject to federal antitrust laws. Repealing the exemption is the first step at restoring competition in the face of rapid market consolidation in the health insurance industry. That bill passed the House by a vote of 416-7.

These pieces of legislation would be part of a later phase of the repeal and replacement of the Affordable Care Act. The bills, H.R. 372 and H.R. 1101, are not allowed as part of the budget reconciliation process and could not be included in the American Health Care Act. They would be subject to a 60-vote threshold in the U.S. Senate.