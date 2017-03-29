SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

Lincolnview was held to one hit and one run and fell to the Fort Recovery Indians 5-1 in Tuesday’s season opener for the Lancers.

“Fort Recovery is coming off back-to-back state Final Four appearances, and they have a great program and great players,” Lincolnview head coach Eric Fishpaw said.

It was a 1-0 defensive struggle for six innings, but the Indians scored all five of their runs in the top of the seventh. After tying the game at one on a bases-loaded walk, Fort Recovery scored twice more on a passed ball, then a sacrifice bunt by Cade Wendel. A sacrifice fly pushed the lead to 4-1, then the Indians scored once more three batters later.

Lincolnview’s lone run came in the second inning, when Ethan Kemler scored on Brandon Fox’s RBI ground out. Before that, Kemler singled and advanced to second on an error, before reaching third on a passed ball.

“With the young team we have this year, starting seven sophomores, one freshman, and a junior, I’m very proud of them, but we definitely have a lot of work to put in to be where we want to be,” Fishpaw said.

Lincolnview’s Jayden Youtsey pitched 5.1 innings and gave up just two hits and two walks, while striking out nine. Gavin Carter pitched two-thirds of an inning, allowing two hits, four walks and four runs. Ethan Carter pitched the seventh and gave up a run on two hits, while striking out one.

The Lancers (0-1) will host Van Wert (3-0) today.

“The good thing about baseball is you have a short term memory and get right back at it in less than 24 hours,” Fishpaw said.

Box score

Fort Recovery 000 000 5–-5

Lincolnview 010 000 0–-1