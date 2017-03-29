Submitted information

CELINA — The Business Enterprise Center (BEC) at Wright State University-Lake Campus has announced the Spring 2017 schedule of classes. There is still time to register for workshops scheduled for March, April or May. Upcoming classes include the following workshops:

Resume & Interviewing

Is your resume a little out of date? Are your interviewing skills a little rusty? Allow Carol and Lucy to get you up-to-date with current resume formatting trends. Learn the “do’s” and “don’ts” of interviewing. Create or refresh your resume to clearly reflect your skills and abilities. Prepare yourself to ace an interview while presenting yourself professionally. All ages, majors, and careers are welcome to attend. Don’t miss out on this opportunity to prepare yourself now for a better future! Choose one of these two convenient dates!

Class Date Options

March 30 from 4:30-6 p.m. in 177 Dwyer Hall

Instructors: Carol Jones and Lucy Flowers, Wright State University-Lake Campus Cost: $30/person (the class is free to alumni and students).

Microsoft Outlook

Want a better way to organize your busy home or office? Join Carla as you learn the capabilities of Microsoft Outlook to keep your schedule in order. The course will teach you how to utilize e-mail, online calendaring, task & contact manager, along with the journal & note taking options. Share your task lists and calendar with colleagues. Schedule meetings with minimum hassle. Exchange folders with co-workers. Make this powerful software work for you! This class is for new and current users wanting to expand their use of Outlook.

Date: April 5, 2017 from 5-8pm (3 hours) Location: 196 Dwyer Hall Instructor: Carla Hirschfeld Cost: $50/person

“STARTING RIGHT” (Pre-Business Seminar Held Monthly)

Each month the BEC hosts the Starting Right class for individuals planning to start a small business. This two-hour class gives you information to help you decide if business ownership is right for you and can assist you in starting your business the “Wright Way.” After attending the Starting Right class, you are entitled to free individualized business counseling. We can help with most issues pertaining to financials for your business—cash flow, pricing, supply costs, record-keeping, etc. We also assist with your Business Plan, some marketing and advertising features, demographics, HR issues, etc.

We recommend all new business owners attend this class.

Dates: April 20, 2017

Time: 7-9 p.m.

Room: 126 Trenary Hall

Cost is $35 per business

QuickBooks

Before you start making money in business, you need to figure out how you will record, track, and manage each of your hard-earned dollars. QuickBooks, the #1 recommended accounting software for small business, makes it easy to organize all of your financial data in one central location so that you can manage your money, pay your bills, and track payments from your customers efficiently. Always know exactly where your business stands with QuickBooks. Join Ron Kremer for 12-hours of software training on this highly-rated accounting software to help improve your bottom line! All participants who complete the workshop will receive a certificate.

Dates: May 1-4 Time: 6 to 9 p.m. Instructor: Carla Hirschfeld Room: 196 Dwyer Hall Cost: $135/person

The Business Enterprise Center (BEC) at Wright State University-Lake Campus provides free, comprehensive counseling and management training to new and existing small businesses. In addition to workshops, one-on-one counseling appointments are scheduled individually to ensure convenience and confidentiality. The BEC office is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. 2017 BEC Summer Class Schedule will be announced in mid-April.

For more information about the BEC and its programs, call Carol Jones at 419.586.0902 or email Carol.jones@wright.edu or call Rachel Stoker at 419.586.0355, email Rachel.stoker@wright.edu.