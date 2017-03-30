Van Wert independent sports

CONVOY — The Crestview Lady Knights picked up their first victory of the season, with Wednesday’s six-inning 13-3 win over Elida.

Offensively, the Lady Knights (1-2) were led by Codi Miller, who had a pair of hits and three RBI. Sydney Bowen had four hits and a pair of RBI, and Hannah Binnion finished with two hits and two RBI.

Victoria Lichtensteiger earned the win on the mound, allowing three runs on five hits, while striking out two.

Crestview is scheduled to host Van Wert today.