By Danny Pawlick

Last Friday night was the last basketball game for the regular season. The Knights faced Bluffton on senior night and came away with a 49 to 36 win. On Saturday, the girls lost their tournament game against Upper Scioto Valley. Senior Ashley Dealey said that “being a part of the team” is what she will miss the most about basketball. Dealey also said that she is both excited and not excited to be graduating soon because she will miss her friends, but she will also be able to branch out and meet new people.

Next Saturday, concert band will be going to contest at Van Wert High School. To help prepare, Mr. Laukhuf, a retired band director, visited the Crestview band to provide feedback and help them improve before going to contest.

On Monday, the Spanish III class went on a field trip to a Spanish market in Fort Wayne. Becca Daugherty, a junior, said, “I want to see foods that I’ve never seen before.” The class is excited to see Spanish foods and expand their knowledge on Spanish culture.