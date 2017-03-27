Van Wert independent sports

ELIDA — It was a rough start to Crestview’s softball season.

The defending Division IV state champions lost to Marion Local 5-1 in eight innings, then lost to Edgerton 13-3 in Saturday’s four-team event at Elida’s Dorothy Edwards Field.

Ashley Call, Lexi Gregory, and Alyssa Gent each went 2-for-3 at the plate for the Lady Knights. Call had a double and an RBI, and Gent scored Crestview’s lone run of the first game.

In the second game, Sydney Bowen went 4-for-4 at the plate and scored two runs, while Call had a pair of hits and Caitlin O’Hagan finished with two hits and two RBI for the Lady Knights (0-2).

Crestview will host Elida Wednesday.