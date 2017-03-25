SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

CONVOY — With a wealth of returning talent and a lot of interchangeable players, the 2017 baseball season could prove to be a very successful one for the Crestview Knights.

Seven starters and 10 lettermen are back from last year’s team that finished 13-8 (6-2 Northwest Conference), and lost to Minster in the districts. Most of the returning players have the ability to play multiple positions.

Crestview head coach Jim Wharton noted the entire infield returns with another year of experience.

Senior Tanner Crowle, junior Derek Stout and sophomore Brant Richardson (.234 average) are competing for time at first base, while two-year starter and senior Zechariah Simerman (.281 average) is back at second, along with senior Derek Biro. Depending on who’s on the mound, shortstop will be manned by senior Spencer Rolsten and junior Caden Hurless (.343, second team All-NWC). Hurless also will play third, with help from senior Payton Knittle (.189 average) and Biro.

“The ability of this group to play fundamentally sound, mistake-free defense will undoubtedly determine the success for our 2017 season,” Wharton said.

Looking to the outfield, Wharton has high hopes with Richardson in center field, senior Jacob Painter (.300 average, honorable mention All-NWC) and Knittle in left field. Biro, Stout, Schumm, Alec Ingram, and Austin Habegger will also see time.

As far as pitching, Rolsten (3-2, 19 strikeouts, 14 walks, 1.55 ERA, first-team All-NWC) has the most returning experience, but others who may figure into the rotation include Stout, Crowle, Hurless, Simerman, Painter, Richardson, Biro and junior Dylan Hicks.

Stout missed most of last season, following elbow surgery from basketball season.

“Our pitching staff will be counted on heavily to keep us in games,” Wharton said. “We feel we have a number of kids that have the ability to start on any given day.”

“All have put in great off-season work, and have had positive preseason pens. We look forward to seeing this staff develop as we progress through the season.”

Catching duties are expected to be handled by returning senior letter winner Luke Gerardot (.279 average), with junior Brett Schumm seeing some action behind the plate as well.

Looking at the NWC title race, Wharton believes the conference will be competitive from top to bottom, with several teams vying for the championship.

“Defending co-champion Spencerville has the majority of their lineup returning, as well as experienced front-line pitching,” the coach said. “Co-champ Paulding also returns seven starters but lost the league’s best pitcher to graduation.”

Wharton also noted Lincolnview and Delphos Jefferson could finish at the top of the conference standings.

The Knights are scheduled to open their season next Wednesday at home against Delphos St. John’s.