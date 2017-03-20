Joyce Ann Wolford, 78, passed away at 1:50 p.m. Thursday, March 16, 2017, at Vancrest Assisted Living in Payne.

She was born January 1, 1939, in Norfolk, Virginia, the daughter of Andrew and Virginia (Mayes) Malbone, who both preceded her in death. On February 24, 1961, she married LeRoy Roscoe Wolford, who died December 3, 1995.

A son, Terry Eugene Wolford; and siblings Andrew and Doris Malbone, also preceded her in death.

Survivors include two sons, Timothy (Angela) Wolford of Defiance and Tracy Wolford of Convoy; and six grandchildren, Jacquelyn, Timothy II, Caleb, Colton, Leah, and Taryn.

Joyce retired from Eaton Corporation in 2002 as a machine operator. She enjoyed her grandchildren, friends, bowling league, playing games, and eating ice cream.

Funeral services will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, March 23, a Brickner Funeral Home in Van Wert, with Ada Hilton officiating. Burial will be in Ridge Cemetery in rural Van Wert County.

Visitation is from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, March 22, at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: Donations to Vancrest of Payne Activity Department.

Condolences may be expressed at www.bricknerfuneralhome.com or emailed to bricknerfuneralhome@bright.net.