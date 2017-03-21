Joseph Lewis Burk 62, of Convoy, passed away at 1:41 a.m. Tuesday, March 21, 2017, at Lutheran Hospital of Indiana in Fort Wayne.

He was born May 28, 1954, the son of Leo Stanley and Shirley Mae (Painter) Burk, who both preceded him in death. On January 19, 1975, he married the former Sandra Clark, who survives.

Other survivors include a daughter, Alisa (Venice Jr.) Roberts of Van Wert; a son, Jason (Valerie) Burk of Hilliard; three brothers, Stanley (Cheryl) Burk of Convoy, Ricky Lee Burk of Van Wert, and Steven (Terri) Burk of Ney; a sister, Pamela (Bob) Duncan of Wauseon; seven grandchildren; and a great-grandson.

A sister, Terry, and one brother Jerry Burk, also preceded him in death.

Funeral services will be conducted at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 25, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home in Van Wert. Burial will follow in IOOF Cemetery in Convoy.

Visitation is from 4-8 p.m. Friday, March 24, at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: Donor’s choice.

