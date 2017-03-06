Jane A. Harris, 77, of Van Wert, passed away at 3:45 a.m. Saturday, March 4, 2017, at Wexner Hospital in Columbus.

She was born July 18, 1939, in Van Wert, the daughter of Don “Dag” and Donna (Grant) Myers, who both preceded her in death. She was married to Doyle Eugene Harris, who died August 12, 2015.

She is survived by her children, Donna (Larry) Clouse of Van Wert, Jim Myers of Van Wert, and Nikki (Greg McCray) Harris of Van Wert; nine grandchildren, Nathan Clouse, Kimberly Eickholt, Christopher Clouse, Tricia Hughes, Lexi, Drew, Vivienne, and Ross Myers, and Maddux McCray; four great-grandchildren, Cora Clouse, and Beth, Ila, and Maggie Hughes; and a sister, Nancy Dixon of Van Wert.

A sister, Betty Myers, also preceded her in death.

Jane had been employed as personnel director by the Van Wert County Board of Commissioners, and previously a deputy sheriff under the late sheriff, Wilmer Clay. She was a huge fan of the Chicago Cubs and an avid reader. She was a member of the Van Wert County Democratic Party and Public Employee Retirees Inc. (PERI).

Funeral services will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, March 9, at Brickner Funeral Home in Van Wert, with the Rev. Paul Miller officiating. Burial will follow in Ridge Cemetery in rural Van Wert County.

Visitation is from 2-6 p.m. Wednesday, March 8, at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: Donor’s choice.

