I just looked back at when the first communication was for our gala concert planning. I began discussions with the booking agency for Bernadette Peters on February 4, 2016. Then, on February 22, 2016, I made my first contact with The Boston Pops Orchestra. By the time they take the stage this Saturday it will have been nearly 14 months since we began negotiations.

After making the contacts and negotiations, I needed to sell the idea to three major sponsors: Scott and Nikki Niswonger, Bill Purmort of Central Insurance, and The Van Wert County Foundation. After securing their support, I needed to convince my board we could pull this off. Once I got the green light, we went to work. My marketing staff was able to bring on extra support from The Kenn-Feld Group, for which we are grateful. I should also mention that I needed to clear the date with Miss Bloomfield, as she had the hall signed out, preparing for their upcoming VWHS musical The Little Mermaid. She graciously cleared the date for us and we were off and running.

A Gala Committee was established of board members and my staff. We started putting ideas together of what we wanted this 10-year celebration to look like. We knew we had a concert that would put “wow” into the mouths of many people throughout the country; now we wanted to make the entire evening into an event.

What will happen this Saturday are the results of 14 months of preparation. The night begins at Willow Bend Country Club with a delicious dinner by Chef Ron and his crew. Robb Richards and his staff have been wonderful to work with in planning this dinner occasion. I told Robb I wanted it to be the best dinner he has served and it sounds like he is delivering! We have 200 guests who will be arriving at 5 p.m. Soon afterward, we are hopeful Bernadette Peters will be able to make a quick appearance before heading to sound check at the Niswonger. Maestro Keith Lockhart of The Boston Pops will also be making remarks at the dinner.

A special proclamation from Ohio Governor John Kasich and several notable speakers will share comments on the impact the Niswonger PAC has had over its 10 years of existence. We will then dine to the beautiful music of harpist Jan Bishop of Findlay.

Our Visual Arts Committee of the Niswonger, headed by Linda Mechling and crew, have been working on decorations for our lobbies for about four months. They will have the place looking spectacular as you enter the Niswonger … and even before entering. Doors to the lobby open at 6:30 p.m. Photos will be taken in the upper lobby, so plan on who you want in your photo and head upstairs at your leisure for a memorable photo of the occasion. The concession stand will be open and there will be plenty to take in and many interesting friends and guests to visit with.

The doors to the music hall open at 7:30 p.m. We will welcome you to the hall with a new look on stage as it is set for that evening’s concert. At 7:55 p.m., I will welcome you and invite Mr. Scott Niswonger to the stage to introduce Maestro Keith Lockhart and The Boston Pops Orchestra for an 8:05 p.m. downbeat. As a side note, since 1930, The Boston Pops Orchestra has had just three full-time conductors: Arthur Fiedler, John Williams, and, since 1995, Keith Lockhart.

The Boston Pops is widely recognized as “America’s Orchestra”. Their recordings and performances on TV and throughout the world of light Classical and popular music have endeared them to audiences by the millions.

The orchestra is on tour through the Midwest and members say they are honored to be part of our Ten Year Gala at the Niswonger. We are certainly honored to have them as part of our gala! Their tour is featuring the music of the great American composer George Gershwin. Appearing on the first half with the orchestra will be pianist Michael Chertock performing “Rhapsody in Blue”, the original Paul Whiteman arrangement.

Bernadette Peters will then join The Pops for a second half of popular Broadway music that only she and The Boston Pops can so effectively perform.

I am told to look for a few surprises in the second half of the concert. We will close with a befitting finale to Ten Years of Wow at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center of Northwest Ohio.

But wait! We are not yet finished. An Afterglow event at Wassenberg Art Center will follow the concert. This event is sold separately from the concert and, for just $20, I hope many of you can join us for a time of unwinding, hors’ d’oeuvres, drinks, magic, and music with the Paul Keller Jazz Trio from Detroit, Michigan, and many more surprises!

That’s it. By 1 a.m. Sunday, we will close the doors of the Wassenberg and prepare for a new decade of entertainment at the Niswonger.

The dinner is sold out, but we have a few seats remaining for the concert and afterglow. You can obtain them online at NPACVW.ORG or through the box office. We will have a packed house and the excitement will be electric. I hope you can join us as we celebrate Ten Years of Wow!

FINÉ.