Hugh N. Fifer, 85, of Convoy, passed away at 7:25 a.m. Friday, March 3, 2017, at Van Wert Manor.

He was born November 1, 1931, in Celina, the son of Jesse Andrew and Nancy Christina Elizabeth (Stoll) Fifer, who both preceded him in death. On June 21, 1958, he married Ruth M. (Hatler) Fifer, who survives at the residence.

Other survivors include two sons, Thomas A. (Linda) Fifer of Warsaw, Indiana, and Michael (Donna) Fifer of Convoy; a daughter, Susann (Paul) Mitchener of Convoy; one brother, Dale Fifer of Payne; a sister, June Laux of Fort Recovery; and six grandchildren.

Three brothers, Andrew J. Fifer, John Charles Fifer, and James J. Fifer; and two sisters, Marlene Presho and Effie Varvel, also preceded him in death.

Memorial services will be conducted at 3 p.m. Saturday, March 11, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home in Van Wert, with his brother, Dale “Chip” Fifer Jr., officiating. Burial will be in IOOF Cemetery in Convoy.

Visitation is from 1-3 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: Alzheimer’s Association.

Condolences may be expressed at www.cowanfuneralhome.com.