The Community Health Professionals’ Sewing for Hospice group (above), along the Van Wert Neighborhood Group (part of the Fort Wayne Chapter of the American Sewing Guild), is working with KAM Manufacturing-Stephanie Dawn to make “Hens for Hospice.” The quilted hot pad holders are designed and cut out by KAM then passed on to the group to sew, then sent back to KAM for finishing. Hens are sold at various tradeshows where Stephanie Dawn markets its accessories, with half the profits donated to CHP Hospice and Van Wert Area Inpatient Hospice Center. The sewing group also makes a wide variety of items, including an Ohio State line and its signature, personalized pillowcases. Items may be purchased at the CHP office on Westwood Drive. Those interested in joining the sewing group and/or becoming a volunteer, may call Kim Mason at 419.238.9223. (CHP photo)