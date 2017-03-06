Submitted information

The Van Wert County Heart Land Patriots will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 14, for a candidates’ night in the Fireside Room at Trinity Friends Church, 605 N. Franklin St. in Van Wert.

The first part of the evening will be focused on hearing from several candidates making a run for political office for the first time who are appearing on the May 2 Primary Election ballot in Van Wert County. All candidates who wish are welcome to appear, and will be offered five minutes to present their candidacy and another five minutes for a question-and-answer session.

The second item on the agenda will be to discuss the current political situation, both statewide and nationally, and determine how best the Patriots may contribute to progress moving forward. A need for new leadership also exists, as several of the current leadership team are stepping aside for other personal and ministry pursuits.

More information on this meeting is available by contacting the Rev. Keith Stoller at 419.968.2869.