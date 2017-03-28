Harvey D. Myers, 83, of Van Wert, passed away at 4:28 p.m. Monday, March 27, 2017, at the Van Wert Area Inpatient Hospice Center.

He was born May 28, 1933, in Van Wert, the son of Albert C. and Martha (Railing) Myers, who both preceded him in death. He married Bernice C. (Crone) Myers, who also preceded him in death.

Survivors include three children, Forrest “Brooks” (Nancy) Myers of Tuscaloosa, Alabama, Randy D. (Betty) Myers of Van Wert, and Mark A. (Joseph Weiler) Myers of South Orange, New Jersey; a sister, Mary Casey of Celina; six granddaughters, Heidi Myers, Laurie (Justin) Summerall, Krista (Chad) Schlemmer, Amy (Nathan) Amstutz, Brooke (Marcus) Meyer, and Megan Myers; seven great-grandsons; and two great-granddaughters.

Five brothers, Robert, Charles, Albert Jr., Schuyler, and Don Myers; and two sisters, Margaret Tangeman and Dora Mae Kiracofe, also preceded him in death.

Harvey worked at Chrysler Amplex and ICM, both in Van Wert, retiring in 1994. He was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church in Van Wert.

Funeral services will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 1, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert, with the Rev. Scott Campbell officiating. Burial will be in Woodland Cemetery in Van Wert.

Visitation is from 4-8 p.m. Friday, March 31, at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Van Wert Area Inpatient Hospice Center, c/o Community Health Professionals, 1159 Westwood Drive, Van Wert, OH 45891.

