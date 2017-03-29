Liberty Baptist Church, 501 E. Third St., will have a special missions service with guests Tim and Kathy who serve as ABWE missionaries in Ireland. After a 28-year career in corporate America, Tim and Kathy are now career cross-cultural missionaries. They moved to Ireland in 2008 to assist in church planting and will leave in June of this year for their third term. Tim and Kathy love Ireland and became citizens there in 2015. They are originally from California but transferred several times ending up in Kentucky for 13 years before leaving for Dublin. Tim and Kathy currently serve in County Cork, Ireland.