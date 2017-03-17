Submitted information’

The following free pets are in need of new loving homes through the Animal Protective League;

Cats

A 6-year-old yellow/white fixed and front declawed female cat that does not like other cats.

Four long-haired female 10-month-old young cats, fixed.

A local man is also looking for a small trained elderly companion dog.

For more information, call Bobbie weekdays at 419.238.5447 and leave a detailed message if an answering machine activates.

Because the APL does not have a shelter, anyone wanting to turn in a pet will need to keep the pet until the APL can locate a new home.

Anyone interested in volunteering to receive the calls and advertise in local news media, or those who want to send correspondence or donations, can do so at: The APL, P.O. Box 321, Van Wert, OH 45891.