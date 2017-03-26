Glen R. Sandy, 86, of Gomer, passed away Saturday, March 25, 2017, at Lima Memorial Hospital.

He was born June 30, 1930, in Cairo, the son of Floyd R. and Margaret (Griffeth) Sandy,, who both preceded him in death. On July 29, 1951, he married the former Verona Ann Jervis, and she died March 24, 2009.

Survivors include a son, Wayne (Pam) Sandy of Texas; two daughters, Karen (Earl) Ogle and Rhonda (Jeff) Stubbs, both of Indiana; seven grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; a sister, Jeannette Wood of Lima; and two sisters-in-law, Ruth and Ruby Sandy.

Two brothers, Ed and Ken Sandy; and a sister, Julia (Kenny) Luginbill, also preceded him in death.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 29, at Gomer Congregational Church, with the Rev. Jim Wilder and Dr. Stephen Sandy officiating. Military graveside services will follow at Carmen Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, March 28, at Harter and Schier Funeral Home in Delphos, and an hour prior to services Wednesday at the church.

Memorial contributions: Gomer Congregational Church.

