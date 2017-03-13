Submitted information

Area girls can make the most out of spring break this year at the Girl Scouts Spring Break Day Camp on Monday, March 20, through Friday, March 24, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center of Northwest Ohio.

The cost of the program is only $15, which covers the Girl Scout membership fee. Specifically designed for girls in grades K-5 who have not yet had the opportunity to participate in Girl Scouts, Spring Break Day Camp introduces girls to all of the fun things that make Girl Scouts memorable — friendship, adventure, and fun!

Come discover one’s potential to make the world a better place through science. Learn how to take action to respect and protect the planet we all call home. Have fun through crafts, games, and more.

With Girl Scouts, the possibilities are truly endless. Discover all people can be and everything they can accomplish when they have the right tools and a safe space to shine — and work together to change the world.

Find out more about the Spring Break Day Camp at gswo.org/springbreak and discover how to join at gswo.org/join or call 800.860.4516.