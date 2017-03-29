Submitted information

ALEXANDRIA, Virginia — Lincolnview and Vantage board member Eric Germann has been named a member of the National School Boards Association, according to information released this week.

Germann, who just completed a term as president of the Ohio School Boards Association, has been named to represent the Central Region for the 2017-18 school year.

The NSBA announced its president and leadership as well, with Kevin E. Ciak of New Jersey’s Sayreville Public Schools elected president of the national school organization. Frank C. Pugh of California’s Santa Rosa City School District, was named president-elect, while Miranda A. Beard of Mississippi’s Laurel School District, will now serve as immediate past president.

Germann is currently in his eighth year on the Lincolnview Local Board of Education and his fourth year on the Vantage Board of Education.

Germann holds a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from Ohio Northern University and a master’s degree in information and communication sciences from Ball State University.

Germann and his wife, Karen, live in rural Van Wert County and have five children.