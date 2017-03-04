VW independent/submitted information

Van Wert’s Community Dog Park has a new home. The site is located on U.S. 127 between the Water Treatment Plant and Van Wert Propane. Two separate areas will exist: one for small dogs and one for large dogs; both will provide a safe, fenced-in area with benches, access to running water, shade, doggy bag stations, and trash facilities.

An on-site shelterhouse offers restrooms, picnic tables, and a grill, while a paved parking lot runs along the back of the park and is only steps away from the trail that surrounds the Van Wert Reservoirs.

The dog park will provide an area for dogs to run and exercise in a safe environment. It will also bring together local dog lovers and those passing through the area.

The estimated cost for the dog park in $30,000. Currently, $10,000. has been raised and the committee thanks all those who have donated so generously. The goal of the committee is to raise the remainder of the funds by mid-year, with a target date for the park’s completion of next fall. To raise further money, three fundraisers have been planned.

The first is the Bob Evans Community Fundraiser. This will take place March 13-15, from 7 a.m. until 9 p.m. Fifteen percent of sales from those who present a flyer will be donated to the dog park. Flyers can be found on Facebook or on the dog park’s Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/Van-Wert-Community-Dog-Park-1816877865260902/. The second fundraiser involves the Marsh Cares Program at Marsh Supermarket, which takes place March 16-18. Five percent of sales will be donated to the park. Again, a flyer with the bar code must be presented.

Marsh will continue this program once a month for the year, and the park will receive a check thirty days after each event.

The final fundraiser is Schwan’s Cares. Beginning March 1, and for the following 45 days, 20 percent of all food and 40 percent of all e-card purchases will be donated to the park. For 90 days after that period, 5 percent will be donated. Those participating must mention the code 31604 when making their purchases.

The Van Wert Community Dog Park will be an asset to the city. To help make this possible, donations are

needed. These can be sent to The Van Wert County Foundation, c/o Dog Park, 138 E. Main St., Van Wert, OH 45891.