Floyd W. Kirkland, (lieutenant colonel, USAF retired) 92, of Berne, Indiana, passed away at 11:45 a.m. Tuesday, March 14, 2017, at the Adams Memorial Hospital in Decatur, Indiana.

He was born in Harrison Township, Van Wert County, the son of William C. and Margaret J. (Allen) Kirkland, who both preceded him in death. Floyd is survived by his wife, Rosalie (Thatcher) Kirkland.

Other survivors include three sons: Gregory Kirkland of Ashburn, Virginia; Jeffery Kirkland of Deleon Springs, Florida, and Joel Kirkland of High Point, North Carolina; three grandchildren; two great-grandsons; a niece; and a nephew.

Two infant brothers and a sister, Dortha Habegger of Berne, also preceded him in death.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, March 18, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert, with the Rev. Jeff Horsman officiating. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery in Ohio City, with graveside military honors rendered by combined units of American Legion Post 178 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5803, both of Van Wert.

Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Friday, March 17, and an hour prior to services Saturday at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: Wounded Warrior Project.