Farm Focus Inc. was founded in 1974 in order to promote agriculture in Van Wert County and the surrounding area. It is its continued mission to assist county students through a scholarship program that will enable them to pursue a degree in an agriculture-related field.

Farm Focus Inc. is offering three $1,000 scholarships to high school seniors interested in majoring in an agricultural program at a university, college, or technical school. In addition to seniors, full time students already enrolled in an undergraduate program in agriculture are also eligible to apply. This also means that a successful applicant last year can reapply this year.

The applicant must be a county resident, while the minimum grade point average accepted is 2.5 on a 4.0 scale. Farm Focus Inc. will submit scholarship funds directly to the educational institution upon receipt of proof of enrollment or a copy of a tuition invoice.

Scholarship applications have been sent to all nine area high schools where county students may be enrolled, so applicants should contact their high school guidance counselor, or FFA Instructor for a scholarship form.

Additional copies of the application are available at the OSU Van Wert County Extension office, 1055 S. Washington St. in Van Wert.

Questions should be directed to 419.238.1214. All completed applications must be postmarked or delivered in person no later than March 17 to the Van Wert County Extension Office.