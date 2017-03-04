Submitted information

The first annual Van Wert County Fair Reverse Raffle and Dinner will be held Saturday, March 25, in the Junior Fair Building on the fairgrounds. Doors will open at 5 p.m., while the dinner, from Gibson’s Barnyard BBQ, will be served at 6 that evening.

All meals will be served with complimentary beverages, a half chicken or two pork chops (dinner-goers must specify choice of meat when buying tickets), red-skinned potatoes, green beans, a roll, salad, and dessert.

In addition to the reverse raffle, there will be silent/live auction items, a 50/50 drawing, and other prizes.

Proceeds from the event will benefit Junior Fair Barn improvements and free entertainment for the 2017 Van Wert County Fair. Ticket prices are: Reverse raffle ticket (only 200 available), $100 each; dinner ticket, $20 each. Both tickets include a catered meal from Gibson’s Barnyard BBQ and complimentary beverages.

Purchase a reverse raffle ticket or dinner tickets at the Fair Board office during regular office hours, 5-8 p.m. Tuesdays or 2-5 p.m. Fridays, or call 419.615.8861 or see a Fair Board director.

For more information go to the fair website at www.vanwertcountyfair.com or on Facebook.