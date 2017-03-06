Evelyn E. Staten, 84, of Convoy, passed away at 2:20 p.m. Sunday, March 5, 2017, at Vancrest Health Care Center in Convoy.

She was born April 24, 1932, in Logan.

Survivors include a son, John E. (Brenda) Staten Jr. of Convoy; one daughter, Sherry (Jim) Kitson of Convoy; five grandchildren, Nikki (Ben Jones) Staten, Lindsay (Bryce) Poling, Joshua (Mackenzie) Staten, Jeremy (Amanda) Kitson, and Jayme (Paul) Simms; six great-grandchildren, Jacob, Grace, and William Kitson, Briella Jones, Kallan Staten, and Hailey Poling; a sister, Luella Guess; and two brothers, Bill and George Nutter.

Two brothers, Parley and George Nutter; and a sister, Roxie Schlegal, also preceded her in death.

Evelyn is a member of St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church in Van Wert and a retired employee of Aeroquip Corporation in Van Wert.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 8, at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church, with Father Stanley Szybka officiating. Burial will follow in Kings/Bethlehem Cemetery on Kings Church Road in Harrison Township.

Visitation is from 3-8 p.m. Tuesday, March 7, at Brickner Funeral Home in Van Wert.

Preferred memorials: Wren Ballpark Association.

