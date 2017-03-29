Van Wert Elks Lodge 1197, Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks, recently honored its “Officer of the Year” for the 2016-2017 lodge year: Chaplain Larry Miller. As chaplain, Miller has been active in promoting the programs of the lodge and has put a lot of time and work into assisting with various activities and programs of the lodge. He received a framed certificate from the Grand Lodge, which was signed by the Grand Exalted Ruler (national president) Michael F. Zellen. Shown with Miller (right) is Lodge Exalted Ruler Craig A. Bell. (Elks photo)