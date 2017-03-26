Don Mefferd of Van Wert passed away on Thursday, March 23, 2017, at his residence. He was born in Van Wert County on September 14, 1928, the son of Kesler and Anna (North) Mefferd, who both preceded him in death. His father died when Don was 8 years old and he and his mother and brother, Gary, lived with his grandparents, Harry and Pat Mefferd.

He worked at National Seal Division of Federal Mogul for 37 years in the tool room as a tool maker.

He was a member of Wesley United Methodist Church in Van Wert and the 60-plus adventure group, which he enjoyed immensely. He was on committees when his health permitted and also Silver Seals.

He loved his family dearly, along with visiting with his neighbors, who were helpful to him when his health faltered. He was on kidney dialysis for nine years and was married for almost 68 years to K. Louise (Wilson) Mefferd, who preceded him in death.

Including his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother Gary, an infant son Jeff, and an infant great-granddaughter Quincy.

He is survived by two sons, Allen Mefferd of Van Wert and Mike (Becky) Mefferd of Rockford; two daughters, Jane (Steve) Blevins of New Haven, Indiana, and Lisa (Brian) Wisener of Middle Point; nine grandchildren, Mike, Robby (Erica), Kate (Mike), Jonathon, Angela, Sam, Sawyer, Torrey, and Tia, and a stepgrandson, Seth. He is also survived by foster grandsons Jamie and Mark, and foster granddaughter Aralyn; and by six great-grandchildren Lucas, Grant, Courtney, Joshua, Franky, and Sebastian; and also by two stepgreat-grandchildren, Tressa and Shay.

Memorial services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 1, at Brickner Funeral Home in Van Wert, with the Rev. Dr. Seeyong Lee officiating. Burial will follow in IOOF Cemetery in Convoy.

Visitation is from 10 a.m. until the time of services Saturday at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed at www.bricknerfuneralhome.com or emailed to bricknerfuneralhome@bright.net.