VW independent/submitted information

The Performing Arts Department of The Van Wert County Foundation announces the Detroit Symphony Orchestra String Trio will be in concert at First Presbyterian Church, 110 W. Crawford St. in Van Wert, at 3 p.m. Sunday, March 26.

This rare opportunity is being sponsored by the Saltzgaber Music Fund of The Van Wert County Foundation, in cooperation with First Presbyterian Church of Van Wert.

Violinist Yoonshin Song, violist Eric Nowlin, and cellist Wei Yu make up the DSO String Trio. They are each the principal chairs of the string sections in the Detroit Symphony Orchestra.

Song was born in South Korea, where she began her musical studies at age 5. Making her solo debut with the Seoul Philharmonic at age 11, she has since built a successful performing career throughout Korea, the United States, and Europe. Since 2012, Song has been the concertmaster of the Detroit Symphony Orchestra. She currently plays on a 1707 Vincenzo Rugeri violin on loan to her by a generous sponsor in Michigan. She teaches at the University of Michigan.

Nowlin was recently named principal violist of the Detroit Symphony Orchestra for the 2016-17 season. He has performed extensively throughout the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. Nowlin has served as a guest principal with the St. Paul Chamber Orchestra, associate principal of the Toronto Symphony, and has played with Cleveland’s Citymusic, New York City’s Metropolitan Ensemble, as well as served as an extra with the New York Philharmonic from 2005-2008. He received his bachelor’s and master’s degrees from The Julliard School as a scholarship student of Samuel Rhodes.

Nowlin plays on a Neapolitan viola from 1910 made by Giovannin Pistucci.

Yu was recently appointed principal cello, the James C. Gordon chair, of the Detroit Symphony Orchestra by Music Director Leonard Slatkin. Yu previously was a member of the New York Philharmonic for seven seasons. Yu also serves on the faculty of Northwestern University’s Bienen School of Music.

Born in Shanghai, China, Yu began studying the cello at age 4 and made his concerto debut at age 11, performing Elgar’s Cello Concerto with the Shanghai Symphony Orchestra. He received his Bachelor’s of Music from North Park University in Chicago and his master’s degree from The Julliard School.

Yu performs on the 1778 “Ex-Soyer” Gagliano cello on generous loan from the Marlboro Music Festival.

The public is invited to this free concert at First Presbyterian Church, sponsored by The Van Wert County Foundation.