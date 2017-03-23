Darrell A. Debbe, 79, of Van Wert, passed away at 3:57 a.m. Wednesday, March 22, 2017, at Van Wert County Hospital in Van Wert.

He was born December 29, 1937, in Port Clinton, the son of Howard Frederick and Nellie Frances (Sherburne) Debbe, who both preceded him in death. On December 6, 1958, he married Roberta D. (Huss) Debbe, who survives in Van Wert.

Other survivors include three children, Lizabeth (Mark) Davis, Michael (Maranda) Debbe, and Rebecca (Michael) Freeman, all of Van Wert; three brothers, Robert (Wilma) Debbe of Neapolis, Thomas (Judi) Debbe of Grand Rapids, and Douglas (Peg) Debbe of Key Largo, Florida; two sisters, Carolyn Schabow and Marie Gordon, both of northwest Ohio; and four grandchildren, Kevin and Anna Davis and Michaela and Maxwell Debbe.

Two sisters, Darlene Debbe and Ruth Thys, also preceded him in death.

Darrell was general supervisor at The Budd Company for 22½ years, retiring in 1998. He was a veteran of the United States Army, a member of American Legion Post 178 in Van Wert, and a former member of Moose Lodge 1320, also in Van Wert. Darrell enjoyed working in his yard and spending time with his grandchildren.

Private funeral services will be conducted at a later date, with the Rev. Will Haggis officiating. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery in Toledo at a later date.

Visitation is from 1:30-3 p.m. Saturday, March 25, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert, where military honors will be rendered by combined units of Legion Post 178 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5803, also in Van Wert, at 3 that afternoon.

Preferred memorials: The family suggests contributions be made to a donor’s charity of choice.

