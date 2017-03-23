Submitted information

CONVOY — The Crestview Local School District will be holding a series of meetings with various segments of its school community. The purpose of the meetings is to seek public input on the development of a master site plan for the school district. Crestview has scheduled a meeting to gather public input at 6:30 p.m. Monday, March 27, in the district auditeria.

Crestview will be working with the architectural firm of Garmann/Miller & Associates Inc. to develop a plan that would provide the district with a road map to guide it through improvements to physical facilities over the next several years. Contemplated projects include additional high school/middle school classrooms, improving/relocating the bus shelter, relocating the fueling site, developing access to Tully Street from the east end of the athletic complex, landscaping, and general improvements.

Other ideas presented by staff, students, and community will also be considered. Public input will help the school district determine which projects to pursue, as well as the order in which they would be completed.