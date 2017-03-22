By Chase Clark

The Crestview Knight Vision and marching band’s successful season concluded with a trip to Walt Disney World in Florida. Knight Vision had a very good competition season this year acquiring five trophies. Senior Joel Germann said, “It has been a fantastic year and with it being my senior year, I wouldn’t want to make these last few memories with anyone else.” Germann is one of the thirteen seniors in this year’s Knight Vision.

Mrs. Camenisch’s Spanish classes took a field trip on Monday to Defiance High School. They attended a concert and ate at a Spanish restaurant in the area. Nick Springer said, “The concert was a lot of fun and a good time with my classmates.”

The last nine weeks has started and the Crestview seniors are getting excited. Many of them know what they are going to do with their future. Senior Braden Van Cleave said, “After high school I plan to attend Texas Wesleyan University to play football.” However, there are seniors who still have no idea what they want to do and it is finally hitting them that they need to get in gear to plan their future.