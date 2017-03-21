VW independent/submitted information

The Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office is accepting applications for a full-time, hourly deputy sheriff’s position.

Applications will be accepted now through Thursday, April 13, at 2 p.m. Anyone interested in the position can obtain an application between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at the sheriff’s office, 113 N. Market St. in Van Wert, or print one off the sheriff’s website: www.vanwertcountysheriff.com.

Those applying also need to include a letter of interest and a resume when submitting their application. Applications with required documentation can be dropped off at the sheriff’s office at any time during the acceptance period above, emailed to the sheriff’s office by using the link at the bottom of the website home page, or mailed to the sheriff’s office at the above address.

Applicants must meet the following criteria:

Be a United States citizen

Be at least 21 years of age

Be a Van Wert County resident or become one within a year

Possess a valid Ohio driver’s license

Have a high school diploma or General Educational Development (GED) certificate and provide a copy of it with the application

Have a valid Ohio Peace Officers Training Academy peace officer certificate when submitting an application

Be of good moral character and never have been convicted of a felony offense or misdemeanor involving moral turpitude or not be under indictment for any criminal offense

Have no previous or current charges of driving while intoxicated or driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol

Have no convictions for a family violence offense

Obtain certifications required to perform duties of position to maintain employment

Be able to pass a pre-employment background check and a drug screen

Demonstrate honesty and integrity by successfully completing a pre-employment polygraph examination and drug testing

Demonstrate good general medical health as determined by a state-licensed medical doctor and physical performance testing

Be declared in satisfactory psychological and emotional health by a state-licensed psychiatrist or psychologist.

Be fingerprinted and subjected to a search of local, state, and national records and fingerprint records.

Starting salary is $15.01 an hour, with step increases. The sheriff’s office also offers health insurance, paid vacation, comp time, and paid sick time.

The successful candidate must complete a 90-day probationary period, commencing from the date of hire.

The Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office is an Equal Opportunity Employer.