DAVE MOSIER/independent sports

PAULDING — The Van Wert Cougars again gave Elida a good game, but, also again, fell short to lose 64-58 in a Division II sectional semifinals game played Friday at Paulding High School.

The main fly in the ointment on Friday was Elida’s Dan Unruh, who was virtually unstoppable as he scored 32 points in the Bulldogs’ win.

The Cougars had three players in double figures, led by Nate Place’s 15 points. Drew Bagley had 14 points for Van Wert, while Jacoby Kelly added 13 points.

With the loss, the Cougars end their season at 13-11, while Elida (14-9) will play Ottawa-Glandorf in the Division II district semifinal tournament at Ohio Northern University.

The Bulldogs led 18-13 at the end of a quarter, but the Cougars outscored Elida 16-11 to tie the game at 29-all at the half. Van Wert had a one-point lead, 45-44, at the three-quarter mark, but Elida outscored the Cougs 20-13 in the final quarter to earn the victory.

Van Wert was 20 of 41 from the field (48.8 percent), while the Cougars made 3 of 10 three-point attempts (30 percent), and were 15 of 18 at the line (83.3 percent). Elida made 25 of 38 from the field (65.8 percent), including 4 of 10 from three-point range (40 percent). The Bulldogs made 10 of 14 free throws (71.4 percent).

Elida won the rebounding game, 21-13, but also had more turnovers, 13-4.

Box score

Van Wert 13 16 16 13—58

Elida 18 11 15 20—64

Van Wert (58) – Jacoby Kelly 13, Nate Place, 15, Nick Gutierrez 5, Dylan Lautzenheiser 5, Drew Bagley 14, Blake Henry 6. Totals: 30 15-18. 58.

Elida (64) — Drew Sarno 5, Dante Johnson 8, Baylen Stinson 9, Skyler Smith 5, Dan Unruh 32, and Isaac McAdams 5. Totals: 25 10-14 64.