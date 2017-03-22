SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

After losing eight lettermen to graduation, starting pitching and solid middle of the field defense will be key factors entering the Van Wert Cougars’ 2017 baseball season.

“Even though we graduated a lot of good baseball players from last year’s team, we expect to stay competitive this year,” head coach Charlie Witten said. “Our current group of players had a great summer and look to improve as the year progresses.”

“We lost a lot offensively from last year, and we will need younger players to step up on offense for us to be able to score runs,” Witten added.

On the mound, the Cougars (16-6, 7-2 Western Buckeye League in 2016) will lean on senior and two-time letterman Caleb Fetzer (6-1, 64 strikeouts, 19 walks, one save, 1.59 ERA last season), and letterman sophomore Lawson Blackmore (2-0, 15 strikeouts, two walks, 0.70 ERA in 2016). Likely to join the pitching rotation will be junior Holden Willingham, with sophomore Hayden Maples also in the mix.

Up the middle, Nick Gutierrez (.356 average, 12 RBI, and 19 runs scored) returns at shortstop, and three-time letter winner Mason Carr (.328 average, 19 runs scored) will be the center fielder.

Senior letterman Cade Chiles (.375 average) is back to play second base, and, when he’s not pitching, Fetzer (.323 average, 21 RBI) will spend time at second and third base.

Willingham will see time at third base for the Cougars, and sophomore Nathan Temple is slated to play first base.

Catching duties will be split between junior Storm Pierce and Maples, with freshman T.J. Reynolds seeing time there as well.

Junior James Acquaviva will patrol left field and junior Jonathon Lee will play right field. Also in the outfield rotation: sophomore Jalen McCracken, juniors Darius Eddins and Tristen Wehner, along with spot duty by senior Evan Williams (.231), who will mainly serve as the team’s designated hitter.

Witten expects a competitive WBL title race this season.

“Defending champion Defiance, Wapakoneta, and Celina should be the favorites to win this year, but other schools have the potential to compete for the league title as well.”

Weather permitting, the Cougars will open the season this Saturday with a non-conference doubleheader at home against Delphos Jefferson. The first game is scheduled to begin at noon.

“We will need to do all of the little things right in order to have a successful season,” Witten said. “Our pitchers will have to throw strikes and our defense will have to make routine plays.”