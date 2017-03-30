SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

The Van Wert Cougars used a four-run seventh inning to defeat the Lincolnview Lancers 6-3, in a non-conference rivalry game played Wednesday at Lincolnview High School.

Van Wert’s Mason Carr and Nick Gutierrez scored on an error in the top of the seventh, before Jonathon Lee’s sacrifice fly plated Caleb Fetzer and made it 5-2. Holden Willingham followed up with a single to center field to score pinch runner Jalen McCracken.

A one out single by Lincolnview’s Brayden Evans scored Sam Meyers in the bottom of the seventh, but the Lancers hit into a double play after that to end the game.

The Lancers (0-2) managed to tie the game in the bottom of the sixth. Chayten Overholt cracked a single, then an error allowed Evans to reach first. Jaden Youtsey followed up with a single to load the bases, then Reece Farmer was hit by a pitch, scoring Overholt.

A batter later, Evans scored on a fielder’s choice to tie the game at two.

The Cougars (4-0) grabbed a 2-0 lead in the first inning. Nick Gutierrez scored on a wild pitch, and Fetzer scored on a ground out by Lee.

Willingham pitched five innings for the Cougars, and gave up four hits and one walk, while striking out five. Fetzer pitched the final two innings and got the win.

Ethan Parsons went 4.1 innings for the Lancers, and allowed just two hits, while walking five and striking out one.

Lincolnview is scheduled to host Fort Jennings today, while Van Wert will host Bryan in a Saturday afternoon double-header.

Box score

Lincolnview 000 002 1–-3

Van Wert 200 000 4–-6