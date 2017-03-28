SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

A quick start, and solid pitching helped the Van Wert Cougars in Monday’s 7-2 non-conference victory over the Spencerville Bearcats at Smiley Park.

Van Wert is now 3-0 on the young season, while Spencerville dropped to 1-2.

The Cougars wasted no time, scoring three runs in the first inning. Mason Carr scored on a Nathan Temple ground ball that was ruled an error. A sacrifice fly to left field by Evan Williams plated Caleb Fetzer, then Temple crossed home plate on a wild pitch.

Carr accounted for two of Van Wert’s seven hits, and Williams finished with two RBI.

Van Wert picked up two more runs in the third inning. Temple scored on Williams’ double to deep left center field, then Williams scored on a double by James Acquaviva.

Acquaviva scored on Lawson Blackmore’s two out single in the fifth inning, and Holden Willingham capped off the inning by scoring on another wild pitch.

Trailing 7-0, the Bearcats scored their two runs in the seventh — Connor Vogt singled home Brady Becker, and JT Thiery scored on an RBI groundout by Tim Market.

“We got sloppy in the last inning, but we had enough of a cushion to be okay,” Van Wert head coach Charlie Witten said.

Blackmore earned the win by striking out eight and walking just one, while scattering six hits over 6.1 innings. Jake Lautzenheiser picked up the save.

Van Wert’s first road trip of the year will be a short one, as the Cougars visit Lincolnview Wednesday. Spencerville will host Parkway today.

Box score:

Spencerville 000 000 2––2

Van Wert 302 020 X––7