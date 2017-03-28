Submitted information

CONVOY – A “Girls Night Out” event will be held from 4-8 p.m. Friday, April 7, at the Edgewood Park Community Building on North Main Street in Convoy.

Local entrepreneurs will be sharing items that they have for review and for sale. An admission of $5 per person includes an opportunity to win gifts donated by entrepreneurs throughout the evening and an appetizer and dessert table with a variety of homemade items.

Plan on attending for a great night filled with shopping, wonderful food, and lots and lots of fun. The event is sponsored by the Convoy United Methodist Women.

For more information, call Vicki Saylor at 419.749.2055.