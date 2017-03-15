By Rex Dolby

The Van Wert Area Photography Club met on Thursday, March 9. The competition theme for prints and slides was “Doors”. Randy Shellenbarger’s print of a door in Woodland Cemetery here in Van Wert took top honors. Randy observed that “slides” was an antiquated term, plus the fact that it was difficult to compare a print and a slide. He suggested that the club confine its competition only to prints so it would be easy to compare pictures side by side. This suggestion was met with approval of those present with the amendment that a duplicate could also accompany the print on a jump drive for additional study if it was requested or selected as the winner.

The conversation then bounced around on a variety of topics including where was a good place to photograph Eagles. Mike Taylor suggested that one place was the Salamonie Reservoir some 10 miles south of Huntington, Ind., and Shellenbarger said there’s a nest that can be seen back along the river between State Road and the Ottawa River on the north side of 309 and that another location for eagles is the Bresler Reservoir south of 309 along Grubb Road.

Somehow the conversation then moved to a toilet specifically made for Ohio State Buckeye fans. From there it bounced around till someone suggested that toilets and their surroundings (outhouses) should be the theme for next month’s competition. What more is there to be said?