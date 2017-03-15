Submitted information

The Van Wert County Board of Commissioners have proclaimed March 13-18 as Van Wert County 4-H Week. The theme for the week is “4-H Grows Here”.

Four Buckeye Ambassadors and 4-H Educator Heather Gottke joined County Commissioners Todd Wolfrum and Thad Lichtensteiger (for a proclamation ceremony at the county annex building in Van Wert.

Buckeye Ambassadors participating in the ceremony included Sam Price of the Bunny Hoppers, McKenzie Davis of Hoaglin Farmers, Macala Ashbaugh of Hoaglin Farmers, and Abbey Bradford of the Bunny Hoppers.

Throughout 4-H week, local club members and their families will be celebrating their involvement in 4-H and preparing for the coming 4-H busy season. They’ll be actively recruiting new members and families into the program and participating in a variety of activities and events to promote the 4-H program.

4-H is sponsored by the Ohio State University and its programs and activities are open to young people from kindergarten through age 18. Today, March 15, is the 2017 enrollment deadline.

There are currently 20 4-H clubs in Van Wert County led by adult volunteers. Young people may join 4-H at any time throughout the year; however, they must be enrolled in a club by March 15 in order to exhibit projects, including animals, in the 2017 Van Wert County or Ohio State fairs.

Contact the Ohio State University Extension-Van Wert County office at 419.238.1214 or visit its website at vanwert.osu.edu for more information, to volunteer, or for a name and contact information for local 4-H clubs.